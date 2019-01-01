Masuaku sees first Premier League red in West Ham draw

The DR Congo full-back received his marching orders after receiving two yellow cards against the Villains

Arthur Masuaku was sent off for the first time in the Premier League as drew 0-0 with on Monday night.

The 25-year old received a yellow card in the 23rd minute and then got his second booking for a late lunge on Ahmed Elmohamady in the 67th minute.

The challenge on the international happened less than a minute after he was introduced for Jota.

RED CARD for West Ham



Arthur Masuaku is shown a second yellow after fouling substitute Ahmed El Mohamady



It remains Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham (68 mins)#AVLWHU — Premier League (@premierleague) September 16, 2019

Aston Villa could not capitalise on the numerical advantage, but the result has taken them out of the relegation zone, as they sit in 17th spot with four points.

For Masuaku's West Ham, their three-game winning streak comes to an end, but they sit in eighth place with eight points, same as Hotspur, , , and , after five games.