Masters Football Cup 2022: Teams, tickets, TV channel & how to watch legends tournament featuring Man Ud & Liverpool

Liverpool and Manchester United legends will face off in the classic indoor football tournament

Masters Football, the popular 6-a side legends event, will return in 2022 after an 11-year hiatus.

The tournament was last played in 2011, but has now been revived and is studded with legends of the game.

So what is Masters Football, who is playing in the 2022 Cup and when does it take place? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

What is Masters Football?

Masters Football is a six-a-side indoor football tournament held in the United Kingdom.

The Masters Football Selection Committee selects a group of players (all aged 35 or over in the year of the competition) to represent a senior club for which they previously played and those players then compete against one another.

The tournament is a knockout format, with the winners of the initial heats progressing to the later stages.

Some great Masters memories to brighten up your Thursday morning 🚀⚽️#MastersFootball #TBT pic.twitter.com/6lMBgHHtDE — Masters Football (@mastersfootball) June 16, 2022

Which teams are in the Masters Cup 2022?

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers, will be taking part in the 2022 Masters Cup.

Every team has assembled a squad of eight, with the exception of Man Utd, who are still missing the final piece of their jigsaw. Among those taking part are Jamie Carragher, Louis Saha, and Carlton Cole.

You can see the full list of players below

Manchester United

Player Position Louis Saha Forward Karel Poborsky Midfielder Darron Gibson Midfielder Quinton Fortune Midfielder Wes Brown Defender John O'Shea Defender Paul Rachubka Goalkeeper

Liverpool

Player Position Luis Garcia Forward Jermaine Pennant Forward Steve McManaman Midfielder Stewart Downing Midfielder David Thompson Midfielder Jamie Carragher Defender Stephen Warnock Defender Sander Westerveld Goalkeeper

Celtic

Player Position Carlton Cole Forward Simon Donnelly Forward Joe Ledley Midfielder Kris Commons Midfielder Stiliyan Petrov Midfielder Kelvin Wilson Defender Mark Wilson Defender Rab Douglas Goalkeeper

Rangers

Player Position Kris Boyd Forward Michael Mols Forward Pedro Mendes Midfielder Lee McCulloch Midfielder Barry Ferguson Midfielder Alan Hutton Defender Carlos Cuellar Defender Roy Carrol Goalkeeper

When and where will the Masters Cup 2022 take place?

When? July 8, 2022 Where? Braehead Arena, Glasgow Kick-off time? 7:30pm BST

The Masters Cup 2022 will take place on the July 8, 2022, with kick-off set to be at 7:30pm BST.

It will be hosted in the Braehead Arena, Glasgow.

Masters Football Cup TV channel & live stream

The 2022 Masters Football Cup will be broadcast by 360 Sports TV, a streaming service dedicated to sports documentaries.

Visit the 360 Sports TV website for additional information on how to become a subscriber and watch the Football Masters event.

Masters Football Cup 2022 ticket prices and how to buy

Tickets for the Masters Football event start at £25 and rise up to £125 for VIP seats, you can book your tickets online at the Football Masters website.

🚨⚽️THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER⚽️🚨



Tickets now on sale for The 360 Sports TV Masters Cup 2022 @ArenaBraehead on July 8th featuring Masters from Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool and Utd



Live broadcast will be available through @360sportstv



🎫 https://t.co/f1REzNRzNs#MastersFootball pic.twitter.com/WX3LKKYByw — Masters Football (@mastersfootball) April 27, 2022

What are the rules for Masters Football?

You can read the official Masters Football rules below.