Greenwood stars as Man Utd end Chelsea's FA Youth Cup dominance

The 17-year-old forward, an unused substitute against Valencia in midweek, put three past the reigning U18 champions

Mason Greenwood's hat-trick gave Manchester United a timely boost as their Under-18s dumped holders Chelsea out of the FA Youth Cup with a 4-3 victory on Monday.

Just over 24 hours on from the senior side's meek 3-1 Premier League loss to Liverpool, United's youngsters lifted the mood by clinging on to reach the fourth round despite Di'Shon Bernard's red card.

Promising striker Greenwood, an unused substitute in the senior side's recent Champions League defeat at Valencia, proved the match-winner, opening the scoring eight minutes in and netting twice more after the interval.

It's all over as the Blues run out of time and our long winning run in the FA Youth Cup comes to an end in Manchester. #CFCU18 pic.twitter.com/nFm68InxrJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 17, 2018

Bernard struck between Greenwood's second-half double, but his dismissal opened the door to Chelsea's late fightback, the Londoners scoring twice in 50 seconds to leave United anxious.

However, the Blues could not muster an equaliser as their bid for a sixth successive title fell short. United go on to face Brighton and Hove Albion in round four.