Martinez delighted after first Argentina hat-trick

After scoring his maiden international hat-trick, the Inter attacker couldn't contain his excitement

Lautaro Martinez was "happy and excited" after scoring a hat-trick for in an impressive friendly win over Mexico on Tuesday.

Martinez struck a first-half hat-trick in Texas as Lionel Scaloni's men ended 's unbeaten record under Gerardo Martino with a 4-0 victory.

forward Martinez, who impressed at the Copa America earlier this year, dominated, producing three clinical finishes for his first international hat-trick.

Martinez, 22, was delighted with his performance as he moved onto nine goals for Argentina in 13 appearances.

"I am happy and excited," he said, via the team's Twitter account.

"There is a lot of sacrifice that one makes to be here and not every day three goals are made with this shirt."



While scoring three times, Martinez also helped Argentina win a penalty that was converted by Leandro Paredes in a ruthless opening 45 minutes.

The former Racing Club forward paid tribute to his team-mates after his match-winning hat-trick.

"It is very difficult to get here and stay. There are very good players," Martinez said.

"I am very happy and grateful to my team-mates and the coaching staff. We train to give joy to the national team. Hopefully we continue along this path."

Argentina's crushing win comes a few days after a lacklustre 0-0 draw with and it was a result that will give coach Lionel Scaloni reason for optimism.

Speaking prior to the match, Scaloni stressed the country deserved more credit for its performances over the past few years despite failing to claim silverware.

"From 2014 to 2016 we played three finals. The line is very thin. To say that Argentina failed, it's complicated," Scaloni said.

"It seems that not leaving as champion is worthless. The line is very thin. I would not throw so much in the trash.

"Everyone who comes to the national team shows incredible self-love. They give everything for this shirt."