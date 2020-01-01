Martinelli responds to ‘crazy’ Ronaldo comparison from Ronaldinho & Arsenal ambition

The Brazilian youngster has been given a big billing by a fellow countryman, but he is still coming terms with a meteoric rise to prominence

starlet Gabriel Martinelli admits to having been left stunned by the “crazy” comments made by Ronaldinho which saw him compared to Brazilian icon Ronaldo.

The 19-year-old was snapped up by the Gunners in the summer of 2019 as a relative unknown.

Few at Emirates Stadium knew what to expect from the youngster, but the promising forward has settled quickly in English football.

Ten goals have been recorded through 26 appearances, with improved terms earned in a new contract along the way.

Ronaldinho is among those to have been impressed by Martinelli’s efforts, telling The Mirror in January: “We as Brazilians are very excited about him and his future.

“It is one thing to have the talent, but another at the age of 18 to have the confidence.

“He reminds me of Ronaldo. In his first season in Europe, he scored 30 goals and people were thinking, ‘who is this 18-year-old Brazilian kid?’

“He wanted the ball, he would run at players, there was no fear no matter what players or team he was playing against – and I see that similar attitude in Martinelli. He just wants to be on the ball and score goals.”

Martinelli will hope to follow in the footsteps of a two-time World Cup winner and one of the finest frontmen of all time, but admits that such a lofty billing is slightly premature.

He told Arsenal’s YouTube channel of the Ronaldo talk: “Wow, when I heard that I couldn’t believe it. It’s crazy because I was in until recently, playing in the Copa Sao Paulo, which is a prestigious youth-level competition, but it’s nothing like the Premier League.

“To get here and play in the Premier League for Arsenal, one of the best clubs in the world, and for one of the best Brazilian players of all time to speak so highly of me and compare me with one of the best forwards in football history is something that seems hard to believe.

“You think ‘could he really be talking about me? Is it me?' To be honest it still hasn’t sunk in. That’s the case for many things because they’ve happened so quickly in my life.

“As I said I always have to keep my feet on the ground. I’m grateful for those who praise me and I always try to give my best to keep earning that praise but above all it’s about working hard and going for wins and success here at Arsenal.”

Martinelli’s debut campaign at Emirates Stadium has been brought to a premature conclusion, with an unfortunate knee problem keeping him stuck on the sidelines, but big things are expected of him in 2020-21.