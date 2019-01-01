'Martial is a great signing for Man Utd' - No new arrivals but Scholes delights in new deal for French forward

Having appeared to be heading for the exits at one stage under Jose Mourinho, a highly-rated frontman has committed to fresh terms at Old Trafford

Anthony Martial is “a great signing” for Manchester United, says Paul Scholes, with a player who looked lost under Jose Mourinho having committed to a new five-year contract.

It appeared at one stage as thought the France international's days at Old Trafford may be numbered as he struggled to earn regular game time under a Portuguese coach.

He is, however, among those to have been rejuvenated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with two goals and an assist recorded as part of a side which has rediscovered its spark.

Martial’s efforts, and a show of faith from a new boss, have seen him extend his stay at United through to 2024.

Former United star Scholes is delighted with that deal, with securing the 23-year-old’s future considered to be as important as any new faces – with no arrivals welcomed during the January window.

“It's brilliant, he was another player who struggled under previous manager,” Scholes told Radio 5 Live.

“We all knew his qualities, I remember talking to [Dimitar] Berbatov, who played at Monaco with him, and he was raving.

“You need a run of games to express yourself and now he's getting that, he can beat a man, score goals, bring excitement for the fans and that's the most important thing. It's a great signing.”

While Martial was prevented from heading out of Old Trafford any time soon on deadline day, Marouane Fellaini moved a step closer to securing a move elsewhere.

After Goal revealed that the Belgian was in talks over a switch to China, he was seen flying out of Brussels on Thursday to tie up a deal.

The 31-year-old will leave United with 177 appearances to his name, but he never truly convinced after making a big-money transfer from Everton and Scholes is not surprised to see him following Mourinho through the exits.

The Red Devils legend added: “I don't think it ever really worked out as him and club would have liked. At what he does he's brilliant, a nightmare to play against.

“He's an option for last 15 minutes, Ole doesn't see that he likes to play football and not part of his plans. He's a great lad, great footballer and great around the dressing room.”