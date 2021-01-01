Marseille fan protests 'understandable but not acceptable', says former club president Tapie

A man who once sat at the head of the table in the Stade Velodrome boardroom has criticised supporters for wanting to "destroy everything"

Marseille fan protests are "understandable but not acceptable", according to former club president Bernard Tapie.

The Ligue 1 clash between Marseille and Rennes had to be postponed on Saturday due to ugly scenes outside Stade Velodrome.

Supporters took to the streets to voice their frustration over the way the club is being run on and off the pitch, with Andre Villas-Boas' side currently sitting seventh in the French top flight after three successive defeats.

A section of fans also broke into Marseille's training base and set fires before their latest scheduled fixture while others violently attacked police officers on duty at the facility, reportedly leaving several injured.

In the city, banners have been displayed calling for the club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud and the rest of the board to step down, with the situation reaching boiling point at the weekend.

Marseille have released a statement condemning the actions of supporters, while Eyraud also expressed his shock in the wake of the incident.

"Three hundred employees are tonight in a state of shock for having lived live or discovered the images of an unspeakable attack against the OM Institution," he said. "What happened this afternoon calls for the utmost severity for these troublemakers who claim to be supporters but destroy facilities and threaten employees and players."

Tapie, who once sat in the same seat as Eyraud at Stade Velodrome, believes fans have every right to be disgruntled at the moment, but stressed that they had taken their protests too far by putting the wellbeing of players and staff at risk.

"Their frustration and this anger, we understand it, but we can not accept it that way. It is not possible", the former Marseille president told La Provence. "It is not possible to indulge in such acts vis-a-vis the club, and I am not talking about Eyraud. I am talking about the club, the Olympic institution of Marseille.

"As long as their anger is in the display, in the street or at the stadium, it passes - but there, it's too much."

Tapie added: "The leaders must never forget one thing: we are all visiting the club, not the supporters. They are the spinal cord of this club.

"The leaders and the shareholders, it has been a while since they assume a responsibility which is up to what we can expect from this club, but this is not a reason to be violent and want to destroy everything."