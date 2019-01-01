Mario Lemina: Southampton midfielder nearing Galatasaray loan

Talks are ongoing between Saints and the Turkish Super Lig outfit for the temporary signing of the Gabon international

have confirmed talks to sign out-of-favour midfielder Mario Lemina on a season-long loan.

Lemina has fallen in the pecking order in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side and has failed to make any matchday squads since the start of the 2019-20 season.

Galatasaray are keen on reinforcing their midfield with the former player, who scored a goal in 21 Premier League matches last season.

"Official negotiations with the footballer and club, Southampton FC have started for the temporary transfer of professional footballer Mario Rene Junior Lemina to our club," the club tweeted.

Profesyonel Futbolcu Mario Rene Junior Lemina’nın Kulübümüze geçici transferi konusunda futbolcu ve kulübü Southampton FC ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/XcdNjn2NvV — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 2, 2019

Lemina would join 's Jean Michael Seri, 's Younes Belhanda and 's Sofiane Feghouli and the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Christian Luyindama in Fatih Terim's team should he complete the deadline day move to .

Article continues below

The Turkish Super Lig champions have won just one of their opening three league fixtures this season and they sit ninth in the league table with four points after three matches.

Earlier this summer, the Gabon midfielder expressed his desire to leave St Mary’s Stadium after he was dropped from the club’s pre-season tour.

club initially showed interest in giving the 26-year-old an escape route but the Red and Whites opted to sign midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on a five-year deal instead.