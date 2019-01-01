Mariappa say's it's an 'honour' to play for 'incredible' Watford fans after FA Cup final defeat

The Hornet's defender was full of praise for the support for his side even as they went down 6-0 to City in the Wembley showpiece

’s Adrian Mariappa has called his team’s fans ‘incredible,’ and that playing for them was an ‘honour’ after their chastening defeat in the final.

The Hornets went down 6-0 to in the Wembley showdown, with City securing a historic treble as a result.

The Watford faithful never wavered in their support of their heroes, even after defeat was inevitable and Mariappa lauded their efforts.

“The fans were incredible, even at 6-0 down,” the defender told the club’s official website.

“That’s what this club is all about. It is an honour to put the shirt on and play in front of those fans every week.”

The final did not seem like it would be so one-sided in the early stages, but City pulled away after David Silva scored in the 26th minute, and Marriapa rued some missed chances for Watford to capitalize on their game plan.

“No-one likes losing 6-0, even against a top side. We started well and had a good shape but in this type of game if you don’t take your chances you know they can hurt you. We needed to take ours.

“We wanted to be solid and catch them on the break, but they were very clinical on the day.”

The Cup final defeat was the end of a good season for the Hertfordshire club.

Although they fell short they challenged for the final place throughout the season, finally finishing in 11th place in the Premier League.

Victory on Saturday would have seen them qualify for European football, but their defeat sees claim the last spot for continental qualification, as a result of their seventh-place finish.

Mariappa was with Watford as a junior player before making his way into the senior side. He left the club for spells with Reading and in 2012, before returning to Vicarage Road in 2016.

He believes there is a lot of pride to be taken from their showing this year.

“It’s very tough to get to a final so it’s a massive achievement for our club. It is a step forward and there are lots of positives to take.

Article continues below

“We are disappointed but it is a great achievement to get here.

“We have to take massive pride for this season. I have to give great credit to all the boys,” he concluded.