Diaz wants Madrid stay amid Jovic makeweight reports

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz was asked about his future after scoring twice in Sunday's 3-2 LaLiga win over Villarreal.

Mariano Diaz is determined to stay at amid reports want him included in any potential deal for Luka Jovic.

Eintracht sensation Jovic has been linked with a big-money move to Madrid following 26 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions this season.

With the 21-year-old forward set to leave the , Eintracht are reportedly eyeing Diaz as they look to plan for life without Jovic.

Diaz – who has only made 13 appearances this season – scored twice in Madrid's 3-2 victory at home to on Sunday.

Asked about his future, the 25-year-old Dominican Republic international said: "I don't have a crystal ball but I want to stay [at Madrid].

"I am very happy and let's see anything happens going forward."

"I am very happy for having won at home and on top of that, scoring," Diaz, who returned to Madrid from at the start of the season, added.

"We enjoyed it and the fans too, which is the important thing, even though the final score wasn't great.

"They netted but we were good too and we had the ball. We're very happy for the win and the fans received it well."

Real Madrid are set to face on Sunday before hosting to close the La Liga campaign.

Madrid look likely to finish third in La Liga as they sit six points behind rivals with two matchs remaining.

, meanwhile, has locked up the title as they sit 15 points ahead of Real Madrid and nine points ahead of Atleti.