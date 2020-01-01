Marega bags 13th goal of the season as Porto triumph over Tondela

The Mali international continued his brilliant form in front of goal to help the Blue and Whites secure a victory at Estadio Joao Cardoso

Moussa Marega was on the scoresheet for the 13th time this season to inspire to a 3-1 win against Tondela in Thursday’s Primeira Liga game.

The Mali international was handed his 25th league start, pairing Soares in attack and delivered a fine performance in the encounter.

After scoring a brace against Boavista, the 29-year-old forward then bagged another brilliant goal in their last outing against Belenenses.

At Estadio Joao Cardoso, he continued his fine goalscoring form to help the Primeira Estadio do Dragao’s outfit secure their 24th win of the season.

The game started on a high tempo but both sides failed to break the deadlock in the first half after missing the few opportunities that came their way.

In the 47th minute, however, Danilo Pereira found the back of the net with a brilliant header which left Senegalese goalkeeper Babacar Niasse no chance.

Moments after the hour mark, Marega then doubled his side’s lead after benefitting from a timely assist from Jesus Corona.

Ronan Jeronimo reduced the deficit for Tondela from the penalty spot before Fabio Vieira sealed the victory in a similar manner.

Marega featured for the duration of the game along with his teammate and the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Chancel Mbemba.

With the victory, the Estadio do Dragao outfit now open an eight-point gap lead on the table after 24 wins, four draws and two losses.

Marega has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists across all competitions for Porto, including 10 strikes in the Portuguese top-flight this season.

The forward, who has been with the Blue and Whites since 2016, has racked up 41 goals in 91 league appearances during his four-year stay so far.

Marega will hope to continue his impressive performances when Porto face CP on July 15.