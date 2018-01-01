Asensio 'honoured' by Inter links but not looking for Real Madrid exit

Although he has no plans to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spaniard is said to be proud to know the Nerazzurri might be interested in signing him.

Marco Asensio is honoured to be on Inter's radar but has no plans to leave Real Madrid, according to his agent.

Reports have suggested the Nerazzurri are considering a January bid for the Spain international, who has started 11 of Madrid's 17 La Liga matches this season and scored only once.

Asensio's representative, Horacio Gaggioli, acknowledged his client would be proud to hear of an offer from the Serie A club but says the 22-year-old wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It's an honour if a club like Inter are interested in Marco," he told FCInternews.

"I don't know if it's true, but for now the player has no intention of leaving Madrid."

Article continues below

Asensio has won eight major trophies for Madrid since 2016, including the 2018 Club World Cup this month.