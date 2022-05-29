Marcelo announces Real Madrid exit after winning Champions League final against Liverpool

The left-back will depart as the club's most decorated player ever

Marcelo has announced that he will leave Real Madrid this summer.

The veteran left-back waited until after the team's 1-0 Champions League triumph over Liverpool on Saturday to reveal his plans.

He will depart as Real Madrid's all-time most decorated player with 25 trophies to his name.

What did Marcelo say?

The defender did not immediately announce his exit after the game, instead wanting to enjoy the celebrations with team-mates.

“I feel great joy and emotion," he said then. "It's even tough for me to speak because I can see my family and all of my teammates here. The season was what it was and we've deserved it, this is a strange moment in my head. I've won the Champions League five times and never would have thought that I’d achieve that.”

“We were all sweating, running and fighting with the team. These moments are for the young lads, who have just played their first final and are already very mature. It’s a crazy moment, we have to congratulate the fans who have been behind us all the way."

Later, though, Marcelo told reporters he would not play for Real Madrid moving forwards - a decision many people had anticipated.

Marcelo has confirmed he will leave Real Madrid 👋 pic.twitter.com/aoF2LEfLzN — GOAL (@goal) May 29, 2022

What did Marcelo win at Real Madrid?

Among his accomplishments were five Champions League titles, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, six La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and five Spanish Super Cups.

