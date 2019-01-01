Mane's brace: Liverpool star sets Super Cup record against Chelsea

The Senegal international first matched Frederic Kanoute’s record against Chelsea in Istanbul, and then he went on to set a new record in extra-time

star Sadio Mane has become the first African to score a brace in Uefa’s Super Cup.

The 27-year-old was on target twice against in the 2019 edition staged at Vodafone Park, Istanbul on Wednesday.

Earlier, Mane joined Frederic Kanoute in the revered ranks of Africans who have scored a goal in Uefa’s Super Cup following his second-half equaliser.

2006 - Sadio Mané is the first African player to score in the UEFA #SuperCup since Frederic Kanoute for vs in 2006. Lion. #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/794rZqY0V9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2019

Kanoute was the first African to score a goal in Uefa's Super Cup, achieving this in Sevilla’s 3-0 thrashing of Barcelona at Stade Louis II in .

The international's strikes also made him the second-highest scoring Premier League player after ’s Sergio Aguero.

19 - Sadio Mané has scored 19 goals in 2019 for @LFC - only Sergio Agüero (20) has scored more in all competitions for a Premier League side. Prolific. #LIVCHE #SuperCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2019

2019 has been a great one for Mane, leading Liverpool to win the over English rivals, Hotspur. His goalscoring ability ensured he shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

On the international scene, he helped Senegal finish as runners-up at the 2019 in – scoring three goals in seven matches.

His sterling performances could be rewarded as he has been nominated for the 2018-19 Uefa Champions League best forward award alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.