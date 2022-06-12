Mane should join Bayern Munich from Liverpool on summer transfer, says Senegal manager Cisse

The winger continues to be linked with a transfer to the Bundesliga champions and his national team boss believes it would be a good move

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse believes Bayern Munich would be the ideal club for Sadio Mane.

The German champions are trying to sign the Senegal international from Liverpool this summer. It has been reported that Bayern have made at least one bid for the 30-year-old, who has one year left on his contract at Anfield.

Mane wants to leave Liverpool, GOAL has reported, and could fit in well with a Bavarian club that could be losing some of their own star forwards in the coming months.

What did Cisse say about Mane's future?

Cisse believes that the Bundesliga side would be a perfect fit for Mane, telling reporters: "I tell my boys to try to work out the contract issues so that when their respective championships resume, they will have already found a base.

"I heard about Sadio at Bayern. For me it is a club that is of its standing. Bayern is intense, pressing football with a German coach.

"Sadio played in Salzburg in Austria which is a border country, and that means he is not going into unknown territory.

"For me, the club where he will feel the best is Bayern."

Will Mane leave Liverpool?

GOAL confirmed after Liverpool's Champions League defeat against Real Madrid that Mane would inform the club of his desire to leave.

Mane enhanced speculation about his future recently when he said he would grant the wishes of Senegal fans who want him to make a summer transfer.

However, he then backtracked on those comments by insisting that he was joking.

"I spoke yesterday while joking with a bit of humour and it was everywhere. I think we'll stop there," he said.

"Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one. Regarding the future, we'll see."

