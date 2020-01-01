Mane is Liverpool’s 'main key player' – Charlie Adam

The Scottish midfielder has praised the Senegal international for becoming a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp’s team

Ex- player Charlie Adam has described Sadio Mane as the “main key player” for the Merseyside outfit.

The 27-year-old had a phenomenal year in 2019 by winning the , finishing joint-top scorer in the Premier League, leading to the final of the , polling fourth at the Ballon d’Or and ultimately winning the Caf African Player of the Year award.

His latest accomplishment has been generally seen as well deserved from all quarters of the football world.

“He’s always available to play, he’s always scoring goals and good assists, he’s a key player for them [Liverpool]. I think he probably would be their main key player,” Adam said on Sky Sports

“The way he sets the tone, standard, the pressing. He is the one that sets the marker for him. He’s just taken his game to a different level since being there.

“He is phenomenal. That left side he plays, his movement is incredible. He scares defenders. His work-rate, enthusiasm is second to none.”

Mane, meanwhile, had tendered an apology for not travelling to his home country after bagging his historic award in , citing problems beyond his powers as the reason and promises to come back.

“It was my plan to first fly to Senegal to thank the people of my country and recognise them for everything they have given me on my journey…I am disappointed I was unable to return home to say thank you because of some problems beyond our control,” he told the club website.

“So, I will return to Senegal as soon as possible because it is something very important to me – I will never forget what everybody did for me, everybody who believed in me and everybody who gave me the chance to play football."

The former man will now turn his attention to Premier League matters when Liverpool travel to North London to tackle Hotspur on Saturday evening.