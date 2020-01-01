‘Mane can become best player in the world’ - More to come from Liverpool star, says Cisse

The former Newcastle striker is backing his fellow Senegalese to take his game to even greater heights after already challenging for the Ballon d’Or

forward Sadio Mane is capable of becoming “the very best” player in the world, says former Newcastle striker and fellow Senegalese star Papiss Cisse.

A prolific frontman at Anfield has already cemented a standing among the global elite.

His efforts in 2018-19 saw him become a talismanic presence under Jurgen Klopp, with a share of the Premier League Golden Boot secured alongside a triumph.

Mane then finished fourth in the Ballon d’Or vote, with many – including winner Lionel Messi – suggesting that he should have been a serious contender for the top prize.

Cisse believes the 27-year-old will get there some day, with there more potential to be unlocked in a player who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence.

The ex-Newcastle striker, who is now on the books of Turkish side Alanyaspor, told The Sun of a man who was recently named African Player of the Year: “Mane is doing very well at Liverpool and I knew he would make it to the top - but he can do even more.

“If you are doing something like this and reaching these levels then you cannot stop, you need to push again to show you can do even more.

“Every time we speak on the phone I tell him ‘You can do it, you can become the very best. Believe in yourself’.”

Cisse was part of the fold when Mane made his international bow back in 2012.

He has witnessed the progress made by an illustrious compatriot at close quarters and is not surprised to see him thriving for both club and country.

“For me, it shouldn’t matter who you play football with, as football is a language in itself,” added Cisse.

“And playing in the same team as Mane was no different - we were able to speak the same language because he is so intelligent with and without the ball.

“I felt a special connection, as does everyone who gets to play with him.”

Mane has broken through the 20-goal barrier in the last two seasons for Liverpool.

A further 15 efforts have been added to his impressive tally across all competitions in the current campaign, with that contribution helping Klopp’s side to UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup glory while also opening up a 14-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.