Mane and Salah partnership continues in Liverpool victory over Southampton

The Senegal and Egypt internationals combined well as the Reds sent the Saints home empty-handed

Sadio Mane’s combination with Mohamed Salah yielded a positive result as Liverpool defeated Southampton 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Following a cross from Salah, the Senegalese star headed Jurgen Klopp’s men into the lead on 31 minutes.

1 - Mohamed Salah's assist for Sadio Mané's header was the first time the duo have combined for a goal in the Premier League this season, last doing so vs Crystal Palace in June 2020. Friends. #LIVSOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2021

That assist was the 15th time the Africans have combined for an English elite division goal for the Reds, and the first time in the 2020-21 campaign.

Before taking on Ralph Hasenhuettl’s men, Liverpool’s last three games in all competitions had ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

Knowing that anything short of victory could dent their ambition of playing in Europe next season, manager Klopp started the duo in attack alongside Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.

Despite dominating ball possession, they had to wait until a minute after the half-hour mark for the goal to come. Salah weighted a cross for Mane perfectly and all the Senegal international had to do was guide it low into Fraser Forster’s net.

Sadio Mane has scored two goals in his last three Premier League games for Liverpool, having netted in just one of his previous 14 in the competition #LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/xbs6otz3Zc — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 8, 2021

With that, the 29-year-old has now found the net twice in his last three Premier League matches for the 19-time kings, having scored in just one of his previous 14 in the competition.

As the game entered added time, Thiago Alcantara netted his first goal for the club when he swept in from just outside of the area to end the visitors’ push for an equaliser.

Mane – who has featured in 32 games so far - was substituted for Curtis Jones in the 90th minute, whereas, Salah came off for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain three minutes earlier.

The Saints’ boss claimed his side missed a couple of big opportunities that could have resulted in a very different outcome.

"We had chances, but we didn't score," Hasenhuttl told Southampton website.

"The opponent had also chances and they scored twice – so simple is football sometimes.

"For all the rest, we did well, but we don't get anything for it and that's a pity.

"We knew that we had to be brave here, and we tried to be. We caused them some issues and I think we tried it in a good way, and that is the reason why we had so many chances, but it's not enough to have the chances, you also must be clinical enough to score in that moment, and we haven't been today and this is the reason why we are disappointed.”

Liverpool's result sees them move to sixth in the English elite division table, six points behind Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City in fourth who have played a game more.

They will now prepare for their rescheduled fixture with Manchester United on Thursday at Old Trafford.