Mane: Alexander-Arnold creates more assists than Salah, Firmino and I

The Senegalese forward was full of praise for the English right-back who has been phenomenal for the Reds this season

Sadio Mane has commended teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold for his hard work and how he constantly gives assists to the front three.

The English full-back was at his awesome best on Monday night, laying assists for Georginio Wijnaldum and Mane's goals in the 3-2 win over .

It took Alexander-Arnold's tally of assists of the season to 12, while his combined assists of 24 from last season, is the most of any player in the Premier League.

Article continues below

More teams

"He's [Alexander-Arnold] a really good player to be honest. Especially for the front three. He's always giving us more assists than we give each other," Mane told Sky Sports.

"He's a good lad as well. He's working hard all the time and he's listening. He wants more and he wants to progress."

Mane on his path has 13 goals and six assists with Liverpool needing just 12 more points to secure a first league crown since 1990.