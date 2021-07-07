Manchester United's Shoretire emulating Messi and Ronaldinho's playing style

The Nigerian descent is following the pattern of the Barcelona legends with his playing style for the Red Devils

Manchester United youngster Shola Shoretire said he is trying to play a similar pattern like Ronaldinho and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Shoretire was promoted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team earlier thus year and he made three competitive appearances for the Old Trafford outfit before the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 17-year-old disclosed his admiration for the Barcelona legends started at a tender age. Ronaldinho was renowned for his creativity and tricks during his while Messi is a six-time Ballon d'Or winner who has the Blaugrana dominate Spanish football and Europe over the years.

Shoretire, a Newcastle United Academy graduate also revealed that Alan Shearer's feat at the club motivated him to begin his career at St James' Park.

"I was very young when I was in Newcastle.But the people that I looked up to were my favourite players, Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho," Shoretire told the club's website.

"I think I have tried to make my game like theirs, quite technical and a good all-round player.

“But then I think, playing for Newcastle, a bit before my time, but Alan Shearer.

"He is the legend up there in Newcastle for what he’s done for the club. Hearing his stories and the history of the club, that is what got me into playing football in Newcastle.”

Shoretire made his Premier League debut as an 89th-minute substitute for Marcus Rashford in United's 3-1 victory over Newcastle United on February 21.

The Magpies Academy graduate recalled the experience against his former club, even though he started on the bench.

"It was an unbelievable feeling. Sitting on the bench and just being part of the squad," he said. "Then when I was called to come onto the pitch, nothing going through my head. I didn’t know what to think.

"To get my first game against Newcastle, it meant a lot to me because of the journey I have had from Newcastle to Manchester. To be playing against them was really good.”