Fourteen years, 10 months, 10 days - Man Utd's newest young starlet Shola Shoretire sets debut record

The Reds' latest academy gem has set a new UEFA Youth League mark in the clash against Valencia

Manchester United starlet Shola Shoretire has set a new record as the youngest player to see action in the UEFA Youth League.

The winger, just 14 years, 10 months and 10 days old, made his debut in the 2-1 win over Valencia - and is also believed to be the youngest player the Reds have fielded in an official youth team league or cup match.

He beat the previous UEFA Youth League mark of Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar, who in turn succeeded Real Madrid Iker Casillas as the youngest to appear in the Champions League.

United manager Nicky Butt, who also named 15-year-old Will Fish on the bench for the Under-19s contest, sent on Shoretire for the final 15 minutes of Wednesday afternoon's clash to replace Nishan Burkart.

The youngster, who is eligible to play for Nigeria but has caught the eye of England youth team selectors, got a pat on the back from team-mate Angel Gomes, who has already made his senior United debut.

The forward tweeted: "2-1 win to finish the group unbeaten. Great result! Also a massive shout out to all the debutants and 14 yr old Shola making his debut."

14 years, 10 months, 10 days 😯



Shola Shoretire became the youngest ever Man Utd player to ever appear in a official youth league/cup game. pic.twitter.com/1ySRM9nJBc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 12, 2018

Phil Neville's 16-year-old son Harvey also got a run-out as a 71st-minute substutute.

Goals from Burkart and Aiden Barlow gave United a win that sees them top their group unbeaten.

United have named teenagers Mason Greenwood and James Graner in their 19-man travelling party for the Champions League game at Valencia on Wednesday night.