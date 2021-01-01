Manchester United's Hannibal and Arsenal's Rekik get debut invitations to Tunisia squad

The youngsters recently pledged their allegiance to the North African country and they have been summoned for next month's friendly games

Tunisia have included Manchester United defender Hannibal Mejbri and Arsenal youngster Omar Rekik in the 29-man squad for their international friendlies in June.

The Carthage Eagles will face Democratic Republic of Congo, Algeria and Mali on June 5, 11 and 15, respectively.

Hannibal, born in France to Tunisian parents, played for the French youth teams and recently made his Premier League debut on the final day of the season as a second-half substitute in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 18-year-old was named Manchester United's U23 Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

“It’s a very proud moment for me and my family. I will say thank you to the coaches, to my teammates and everyone who helped me. Thank you very much,” he told the club’s website.

“I think the Under-23s league was good, we did well with a young team and I think we all learned some things. The coach helped us a lot, with our technical [play] and how we need to work.

"For me, personally, it was good. I learned a lot. I had to be stronger. I was more consistent in the games and I had more goals and assists than the season before.

"It’s always good to take that step, so it was good."



The 19-year-old Rekik signed his first professional contract with the Gunners in January, arriving from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.



Born in the Netherlands, he has played internationally at youth level for Tunisia and the country of his birth.

Also included in the squad, is 20-year-old Ali Youssef, who was born in Sweden and he plays in the Swedish top-flight for BK Hacken.

Full List.

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha, Atef Dkhili, Moez Ben Cherifia, Moez Hassen.

Defenders: Wajdi Kechrida, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Oussama Haddadi, Dylan Bronn, Ali Maaloul, Omar Rekik, Ali Abdi, Mohamed Drager, Adem Bellamine.

Midfielders: Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Feraini Sassi, Hannibal Mejbri, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti, Hamza Rafia, Anis Ben Slimane, Aissa Laidouni.

Attackers: Youssef Msakni, Seifeddine Jaziri, Issam Jebali, Sebastian Tounekti and Ali Youssef.