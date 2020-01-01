Manchester United promotion fate unclear after Premier League 2 cancelled

The club's Under-23 side were in a strong position to be promoted back to the top tier but now face an uncertain future

's Under-23 side will have to wait to find out whether or not they will be promoted back to the top tier of Premier League 2 after the league was cancelled on Friday.

Neil Wood’s side were sitting second in the table behind West Ham when games were brought to a halt due to Covid-19. In the Premier League 2 second division, the top team gets promoted while teams ranked second to fifth go into a playoff for the final spot in the Premier League 2 first division.

After a successful campaign Wood’s side found themselves in a strong position to get back into the top tier but it is now not known what will happen. It was confirmed on Friday that the league, along with the U18 league, had been cancelled effective immediately.

Premier League Shareholders unanimously agreed to curtail the 2019-20 Academy Games Programme and the methodology for determining the final league standings and outcomes for the season will be decided at a future date. United confirmed they are working with the relevant authorities to reach an outcome.

Speaking about Friday’s announcement Nick Cox, head of Man Utd's academy, said: "I am immensely proud of the boys’ achievements throughout the season and I have been particularly pleased with how well they have coped during this challenging time.

"Our young players have continued to engage with their football and education programmes at home and that will stand them in great stead when it is safe to return to training.

"I’d also like to take the opportunity, on behalf of everyone across the Academy, to express our huge appreciation for the efforts of NHS staff, volunteers and key workers who continue to put themselves at risk to keep everybody safe in such difficult circumstances.

"We will continue to support our young players’ football development and mental wellbeing during this time and look forward to welcoming them back to full time training when this is possible."

United had made it through to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup where they were set to play at Stamford Bridge before the suspension of all games, and there has been no decision yet over what will happen with the final fixtures of the competition.

The club will continue to engage with the relevant authorities on what this decision means for the final placings in the competition in which the academy teams are involved.