Manchester United boss Solskjaer in awe of Ighalo's performance against LASK

The Nigerian forward was at his best to give the Red Devils a massive advantage over the Austrians

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased with Odion Ighalo's contribution after starring in the 5-0 demolition of LASK in the first leg of the Round of 16 clash.

The 30-year-old Nigerian opened proceedings at the Raiffeisen Arena in the 28th minute and went on to assist Daniel James for the second goal of the game and the Welshman's first in 32 competitive matches.

Solskjaer is happy Ighalo has settled fast and well in Manchester and doing what's demanded of a striker.

More teams

"Odion has done really well since he’s come in," the Norwegian told the media.

"He will improve and get better and has qualities we saw in him that we needed and they are qualities we will still need next season.

“He’s a goalscorer and a striker. He knows his job and what his role is in the team.

Article continues below

“He’s very good with his back to goal and a good link player, but the best thing about him is his personality. He’s got the lot, really.

“He had three touches before he hit the ball and all were high quality to make space for himself. The strike on the half-volley was great timing, no-one would have saved that.”

Ighalo - who is on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua - now has a hand in five goals (four goals, one assist) in eight competitive appearances for the Manchester United.