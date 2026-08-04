Manchester United, all the information on the broadcast at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils’ matches live on TV and livestream?

At Manchester United, even a routine league game can suddenly feel huge: Old Trafford, the floodlights, and everyone is talking about it. If you want to keep track of the season properly, though, you need some order in the rights jungle. Coverage depends heavily on the competition, so this quick overview is worth checking.

Manchester United, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils' matches live on TV and livestream?

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Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and livestream

Anyone wanting to watch the Premier League in Germany will almost automatically end up with Sky. Every match is shown live there, either as a standalone game or as part of a conference, depending on how packed the matchday is. Manchester United are fully covered. If you cannot watch on television, you can stream through Sky Go or WOW.

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From 2025/26, Sky have also expanded their England package to include the Carabao Cup. Put simply, if Manchester United are playing in the League Cup, you will find it live there too, so there is no need to jump between different providers.

When it comes to the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany. So as soon as Manchester United are involved in either competition, the matches will be shown live via stream.

Find the right DAZN subscription FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Manchester United, all the information on coverage at a glance: SPOX live ticker

SPOX also cover selected United matches with a live ticker. If you do not want to miss any key moment, just drop in. We will list our tickers here shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United, all the information on coverage at a glance: The club at a glance