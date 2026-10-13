Manchester United can make even an ordinary league match feel like an event under the Old Trafford floodlights. Following them all season, though, means keeping track of which broadcaster shows which competition.

Manchester United broadcasting guide: Who shows the Red Devils' games live on TV and via livestream?

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Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and via livestream

In Germany, Sky show every Premier League match live, either individually or as part of a multi-match broadcast, depending on how packed the matchday is. That includes every Manchester United game. Can't watch on TV? Stream it via Sky Go or WOW.

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Since 2025/26, Sky have also shown the Carabao Cup as part of their English football package. Manchester United's League Cup games are live there too, so there's no need to switch providers.

DAZN hold the exclusive rights to the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in Germany. They stream Manchester United's matches in either competition live.

Next matches ATM Champions League 15:00 MUN

Find the right DAZN subscription for the FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Manchester United broadcasting guide: SPOX live text commentary

SPOX also cover selected United matches with live text commentary. Check back shortly before kick-off for links to the live commentaries.

Manchester United broadcasting guide: Club facts