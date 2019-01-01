Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez pleased with West Ham United win

The 28-year-old made his first Premier League start of the year on Wednesday night as Aguero’s lone effort earned the Citizens a crucial home win

Riyad Mahrez has described ’s 1-0 win over ‘tough’ as an ‘important victory’ in their quest for the title.

Mahrez was in action for 55 minutes as Pep Guardiola’s men sealed their 22nd league win of the season to cut the gap between leaders to a point.

Sergio Aguero’s goal from the penalty spot in the 59th minute separated both teams at the Etihad Stadium as the hosts extended their winning streak to seven games in all competitions.

Article continues below

And the international who was named in the starting XI of a league match for the first time since December 30 [vs. ] has urged the team to move forward as they aim to retain the Premier League title they won in the 2017-18 campaign.

"Important result tonight against a tough team, we keep moving forward," Mahrez tweeted.

Important result tonight against a tough team ✊🏼 we keep moving forward 🙌🏼 @mancity pic.twitter.com/4Laswfh6KI — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) February 27, 2019

Manchester City, placed second in the English top-flight, travel to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday for their next league outing and Mahrez, scorer of 10 goals across all competitions this term, will be looking to get some playing minutes with the hope of scoring his first Premier League goal since December 4.