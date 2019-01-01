Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After their midweek slip, Pep Guardiola's side have no room for error at the Etihad Stadium against a Gunners side chasing the Champions League spots

Manchester City will attempt to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League when they host an Arsenal side that has been performing well this season.



Pep Guardiola’s men were stunned 2-1 by Newcastle on Tuesday, but the Reds’ inability to overcome Leicester the following day means that they are still in touch.



City know that any further slips may be fatal, though their next task is one of the most testing they will face before the end of the campaign as they tackle the Gunners, who have their own agenda as they chase the Champions League spots next term.



Neither side can afford to give an inch, but who will come out on top?

Game Manchester City v Arsenal Date Sunday, February 3 Time 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET Stream ( US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Manchester City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Muric Defenders Stones, Laporte, Otamendi, Sandler, Mendy, Walker, Danilo, Zinchenko Midfielders Fernadinho, Gundogan, Delph, Zinchenko, Foden, D. Silva, Diaz, B. Silva, Mahrez Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Sterling, Sane

Benjamin Mendy may be able to return to action after knee surgery and could even feature from the beginning of the game.

Definitely sidelined are Claudio Bravo and Vincent Kompany.

Sergio Aguero should be prefered to Gabriel Jesus in attack .

Possible Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; B. Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sterling, Aguero, Sane

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Martinez Defenders Sokratis, Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Kolasinac, Medley, Pleguezuelo Midfielders Elneny, Ramsey, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock Forwards Iwobi, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah

Arsenal are still troubled by a number of injury problems, with the issues in the defence still rather acute.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin are long-term absentees, although Laurent Koscielny may be able to return.

There are doubts over Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Danny Welbeck is still absent.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Lichtsteiner, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Iwobi; Aubameyang

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester City are hot 3/10 favourites to win this game with Bet365. Arsenal can be backed at 17/2, while the draw is 11/2.

Match Preview