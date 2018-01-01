Manchester City v Everton: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Both sides will want to bounce back from disappointing results last time out when they kick-off another busy weekend of Premier League football

Manchester City will look to return to the top of the Premier League when they welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side dropped to second in the table after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Chelsea last time out, and with Liverpool not playing until Sunday a win would see them usurp their rivals, even if only temporarily.

As for Everton, they also dropped points last time out. The Toffees drew 2-2 with Watford on Monday night, but were saved at the death by an injury-time free-kick from Lucas Digne.

Like City, Everton would move up one place in the table should they emerge victorious on Saturday. They trail Manchester United by two points and could finish the weekend as high as sixth in the league.

Game Manchester City v Everton Date Saturday, December 15 Time 12:30pm GMT / 7:30am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, and can be streamed via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Manchester City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Laporte, Mangala, Otamendi, Zinchenko Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Delph, Sane, B.Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Diaz Forwards Aguero, Jesus

Pep Guardiola has resisted the temptation to start both Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, although they are both fit enough for a place on the bench.

They're joined by Raheem Sterling, with the England international left out of the starting XI and Riyad Mahrez given the nod instead.

Gabriel Jesus is again selected to lead the line after starting the 2-1 win over Hoffenheim, while Kyle Walker and Fabian Delph both return to the back four after being rested in the Champions League - albeit coming on as second-half substitutes.

Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Delph; Fernandinho; Silva, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sane.

Subs: Muric, Stones, Sterling, Aguero, De Bruyne, Zinchenko, Foden.

Position Everton squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg Defenders Holgate, Baines, Keane, Zouma, Jagielka, Digne, Mina, Coleman, Browning, Kenny Midfielders Gomes, Sigurdsson, Walcott, McCarthy, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Davies Forwards Tosun, Niasse, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Lookman

Richarlison continues to lead the line for Everton, although there's no place for Theo Walcott in the starting XI as he has to settle for a place on the bench.

Idrissa Gueye misses out on a place in the squad, while Marco Silva has opted to start each of Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma and Terry Mina, presumably to form a three-man central defensive line.

Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Zouma, Mina, Digne; Andre Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Schneiderlin, Davies, Walcott, Tosun, Lookman.

Betting & Match Odds

Unsurprisingly, City are favourites heading into the game and can be backed at 2/9 with bet365. The bookmakers are offering a price of 12/1 for a shock away win, while a draw is 13/2.

Match Preview

It’s an unusual feeling for Guardiola and co. to head into a Premier League game not on top of the table. Yet, ironically for a team who have been relentless in recent seasons, City must now try and keep pace with Liverpool.

Playing the day before Jurgen Klopp’s Reds gives City the opportunity to put pressure on Liverpool ahead of their mammoth game against Manchester United on Sunday, when the blue half of Manchester will be hoping their neighbours can do them a favour.

Everton, meanwhile, are just two points off breaking into the top six and could overtake United this weekend.

City have won all eight home games in the Premier League this season, so Everton know it will be an extremely tough task to emerge from the Etihad Stadium with anything. However, Marco Silva’s men will be buoyed by the knowledge they were one of only three sides to take points off City at home in the league last year.

Last weekend’s defeat to Chelsea was City’s first in 22 league games and they haven’t been beaten in back-to-back Premier League matches for two years.

If the Toffees are to get anything from the game, they will likely need Richarlison to once again be firing on all cylinders. The Brazilian has been superb for Everton this season and only three players have netted more times in the Premier League this campaign than the former Watford man (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane).

For City, meanwhile, Aguero’s likely return is a timely boost for Guardiola ahead of the hectic Christmas period, with the champions having struggled in attack in recent weeks without the Argentine.