Manchester City 'a little bit surprised' by Klopp's transfer comments

The Liverpool manager's opinion on City's spending habits is "not correct," according to the club's chief operating officer

have been left bemused after Jurgen Klopp claimed do not inhabit the same transfer 'fantasy land' as the Premier League champions.

City's chief operating officer, Omar Berrada, described the comments as "curious" after Klopp grouped them with Barcelona, and in terms of sustained squad investment.

"It looks like there are four clubs in the world who can do it constantly. Madrid, , City and PSG. You cannot compare that," the German said earlier this week.

Liverpool have signed two teenagers - Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott - since winning the , while City broke their club-record fee to secure midfielder Rodri from .

Pep Guardiola has suggested he would like to bring in another defender at Etihad Stadium before the August 8 deadline, but Klopp is unlikely to add any extra recruits at Anfield.

"We were a little bit surprised," Berrada said. "Liverpool are a great sporting rival.

"I don't know why they would make these comments. I don't know why they would look at other clubs. It's not frustration or anger, we just find it curious that they'd be highlighting our spending.

"We're fine with their spending. The reality is that all the top clubs invest as they see fit.

"Saying us, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona always invest £200 million is not correct. We don't look at what others do."

Liverpool themselves spent over £100 million ($121m) on Alisson, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri prior to the start of last season, which saw them finish as runners-up to City in the Premier League.

Guardiola's side successfully defended their crown by the narrowest of margins, while also winning the and to complete an unprecedented treble.

The two clubs face each other in the Community Shield on Sunday, with the 2019-20 campaign set to kick off five days later.

The curtain raiser will see Liverpool host newly-promoted Norwich at Anfield, with City set to open their season with a trip to West Ham on August 10.