Manchester City suffer injury blow with Rodri forced off against Atalanta in Champions League

Pep Guardiola has another fitness worry after his Spanish utility player had to be substituted in the first half

Rodri was forced off during 's match against , with the international suffering an apparent hamstring injury.

Shortly after Sergio Aguero had scored his second goal of the night from the penalty spot to put City 2-1 ahead, Rodri - playing again in the unfamiliar position of centre-back - missed a defensive header to let Atalanta forward Alejandro Gomez through on goal at the Etihad Stadium.

The former man recovered his ground to make a well-judged tackle but instantly raised his hand to gesture for treatment.

Rodri has impressed in holding midfield since becoming City's record signing in July, slotting into defence over the past week to cover for Pep Guardiola's centre-back shortage.

City have been forced to use a makeshift centre-half pairing of Rodri and Fernadinho in their last two matches because of the injury crisis.

However, John Stones, fit again following a thigh problem, replaced Rodri against Atalanta, while Nicolas Otamendi returned to the bench after a back complaint and played the final 23 minutes.

First-choice central defender Aymeric Laporte is still recovering from knee surgery alongside winger Leroy Sane, while City announced earlier on Wednesday that full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has sustained a knee injury of his own and will be assessed over the coming days to determine the extent of the damage.

The match against Atalanta started in a nightmare fashion for City with the Italians going ahead in the 28th minute through a Ruslan Malinovskiy penalty,

But the home side hit back six minutes later through Aguero, before the Argentine put City ahead from the spot before the interval.

It didn't take long for City to put their opponents to the sword in the second half as Raheem Sterling grabbed a hat-trick within 11 minutes to seal a big victory.

City have won all three of their Champions League group games to be on nine points, five clear of and .

Their next fixture is a league clash at home against before welcoming to the Etihad twice in four days for League Cup and Premier League matches.

City's European campaign continues on November 6 with the return contest against Atalanta.