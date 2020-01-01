Manchester City reach £62m agreement with Benfica over Dias move with Otamendi set to join Portuguese side

The Portuguese side announced their centre-half is set to join the Premier League side in a big-money transfer

announced they have reached an agreement with over the sale of Ruben Dias in a transfer worth an initial £62 million (€68m/$79m) plus £3.3m in potential add-ons.

City defender Nicolas Otamendi will head the opposite way in a separate deal, with both players still needing to finalise their moves by signing contracts with their new teams.

international Dias, 23, has been a regular for the Primeira Liga side since emerging through the academy ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Dias has been linked with a number of big-name clubs around Europe, including , but rivals City have now reached an agreement with Benfica.

The Portuguese side confirmed the news on their official website on Sunday, shortly before announcing a €15m (£14m/$17m) deal is in place for Otamendi.

Dias will be a much-welcomed addition to Pep Guardiola's squad after their defensive weaknesses were laid bare in a 5-2 drubbing by Leicester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

Starting with new signing Nathan Ake and the inexperienced Eric Garcia at centre-half, City were carved open repeatedly by a Foxes side who only had 29 percent of possession during the 90 minutes.

Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy snared a hat-trick, including two penalties, while James Maddison and Youri Tielemans finished off the rout in the latter stages.

Manchester City have spent the off-season looking for defensive reinforcements after falling well short in their goal to retain the Premier League title, while crashing out of the to at the quarter-final stage.

Pep Guardiola's side were forced to use veteran midfielder Fernandinho in a central defensive role with Aymeric Laporte spending much of the campaign injured, and Otamendi and John Stones struggling for form.

City were linked with a number of defenders during the off-season and were engaged in discussions to sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, while Atletico Madrid claimed the club made a bid for their centre-half Jose Gimenez.

Manchester City were given an extra week off to start their Premier League campaign after their Champions League journey to the quarter-finals.

They started with an impressive 3-1 win away at last weekend, before needing a Phil Foden winner to dispose of Bournemouth 2-1 in the mid-week.

The Leicester defeat is a significant set-back in their goal to wrestle back the championship from , who have won both their league matches against Leeds and , and only lost three times in the league last season on their way to the title.