Manchester City lose De Bruyne to injury again

The midfielder was substituted after going down injured in first half against Spurs in a season ravaged by injuries

Kevin De Bruyne left ’s Premier League game against with an apparent injury before half-time.

The international midfielder was replaced by Fernandinho after going down with no contact after attempting a shot.

City’s reigning player of the year has only completed 90 minutes for the team five times this season, already missing long periods with a pair of knee injuries and a hamstring problem.

De Bruyne had played the entirety of both of City’s last two games, against in the Premier League and Spurs in the quarter-final on Wednesday.

He recorded five assists in those games, including three in the ultimately unsuccessful game on Wednesday.

City’s fixture congestion has eased slightly after their elimination from Europe’s premier club competition, but they know they must get everything they can from all of their six remaining games in order to win the domestic treble for the first time.

Entering the weekend's fixtures they trail by two points, but have a game in hand and the destiny of the title in their hands.

Their game in hand is against at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with Saturday’s game against Spurs, which they led 1-0 before De Bruyne limped off, their other against top six opposition.

City’s last three league games of the season see them take on , Leicester and , before the final against on May 18.

Last season De Bruyne appeared in 37 games in the league and recorded eight goals and 16 assists as City won the title.

Earlier this week he wrote about how he felt after being told he faced a lengthy lay off with a knee injury.

He was on the phone with his wife after she had arrived home from the hospital with their third child.

“And then, literally, I broke down in tears. I couldn’t help it. I don’t know if it was the emotion of our son being born, or knowing that I was going to miss some more matches, or maybe both. But I’m on FaceTime, on that stupid front-facing camera, looking ridiculous, just sobbing,” he wrote for The Player’s Tribune.

De Bruyne and City will hope Saturday’s injury will not sideline him significantly again.