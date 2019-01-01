Manchester City without Stones and Jesus for Schalke tie but Kompany travels
Manchester City are without Gabriel Jesus and John Stones for their side's trip to Schalke for the first leg of their Champions League last-16, but they do welcome back Vincent Kompany.
Striker Jesus and centre-back Stones played the entirety of Saturday's 4-1 win at Newport County in the FA Cup but are reportedly suffering from hamstring and groin complaints respectively.
Stones featured in every match as City topped their group, with Jesus netting a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.
The Brazilian striker has managed to score 16 goals in 33 appearances so far this term, despite largely serving as a backup striker behind Sergio Aguero, while Stones has been a vital cog in the City defence once again.
There was some good news for Pep Guardiola ahead of Wednesday's match in Gelsenkirchen though, as club captain Vincent Kompany and left-back Benjamin Mendy trained for the second successive day following their latest spells on the sidelines.
Mendy was still deemed not ready for a return to action so he hasn't made Guardiola's 20-man squad for the trip to Germany, but Kompany has been included this time.
The Belgium international has not featured since his troublesome calves flared up again during last month's 2-1 win over Liverpool, while Mendy suffered swelling following his return from knee surgery against Burton Albion in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.
City face Chelsea in the final of the latter competition at Wembley on Sunday, as they continue to chase an unprecedented quadruple.
Guardiola's men are currently second in the Premier League and favourites to lift the Champions League for the first time in their history come May.
The start of 2019 has seen City recover from an inconsistent Christmas period, winning 11 of their 12 fixtures across all competitions.
Full squad
Ederson
Aro Muric
Daniel Grimshaw
Kyle Walker
Danilo
Philippe Sandler
Vincent Kompany
Aymeric Laporte
Nicolas Otamendi
Olkesandr Zinchenko
Ilkay Gundogan
Fernandinho
Kevin De Bruyne
David Silva
Bernardo
Riyad Mahrez
Phil Foden
Raheem Sterling
Leroy Sane
Sergio Aguero