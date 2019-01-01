Laporte vows Man City will fight to the end on all four fronts

The Etihad Stadium club are still in the hunt for four trophies and the defender promises the squad will fight for all honours

Aymeric Laporte has vowed Manchester City will fight to the end as they continue to chase silverware in four competitions this season.

Pep Guardiola's men endured a blip in the race for the Premier League title this week after a shock 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United, although leaders Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Leicester City meant the damage was limited.

City trail the Reds by five points but are in the final of the Carabao Cup as well as the last-16 of both the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Guardiola however has continually played down City's bid for the quadruple.

And Laporte, who signed from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018 and won a league and EFL Cup double last term, is confident City can challenge for all trophies.

"The future will show itself in time. We have to concentrate to win all the games ahead of us, all the trophies we compete in, and keep going until the end," he said in an interview with the club's website.

"Our objectives as a club and as players is to win everything we can. That's what football is about, trying to win it all and that's what we'll try and do."

Having tasted domestic glory with City last season, Laporte's main objective is to collect a Champions League medal, something he believes would be as big as winning a World Cup.

"The Champions League is probably the biggest goal a footballer can have," he added.

"Maybe apart from the World Cup, the Champions League is one of the most important trophies in the world of football.

"A Premier League is obviously important, but the Champions League is like a World Cup, beating the best teams from all the top leagues.

"So, it's something very special, something that I would obviously like to win. This season we are still there, in the fight for it, and I believe that with the team that we have got, we can win it."