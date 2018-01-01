Man Utd want to build team around top quality Pogba - Solskjaer

The midfielder looks revitalised under the Old Trafford side's new coach and should be the star of the team considering his ability

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are looking to build a team around midfielder Paul Pogba, a player he considers to be 'one of the best'.

The France international has been the star of the show in the new boss' first two games in charge of the Red Devils, scoring two goals and getting two assists as they beat Cardiff and Huddersfield.

Pogba's return to form come after months of inconsistency under Jose Mourinho, but the new manager is sure his World Cup winner has what it takes to become a reliable star for the Old Trafford side.

"I think Paul’s a top, top player," he said. "He’s one of the best top players in the world. Attacking wise he’s done really and but he’s a big lad - can win headers, tackles.

"He's been the same as the others. The attitude has been perfect and that’s key - you should be tired towards the end of every single game. He’s been top class and we’re looking to build a team around him of course, but there are so many quality players [in this squad]."

The Norwegian coach also downplayed his role in Pogba's revitalisation, saying it is up to the players to show their ability after he helps motivate them for games.

"I cannot do anything for their performances on the pitch," he said. "Paul has done it, my chats with Anthony, Romelu, Alexis... I’m here to keep them on the right path and it’s up to them to do it on the pitch.

"It’s up to them when they get a chance. That’s the name of the game as a footballer, you’ve got to do it yourself. I gave some guidelines of course on expression, freedom of expression, but that’s how I’ve always been as a manager. You can’t tell what the players to do in this position and this position.

"They are here for a reason. It’s up to them to use their imagination and creativity and just enjoy playing for this club. That’s the best time of your life, but it’s not a bad time to be manager for a while!"

Manchester United return to action on Sunday as they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford. The hosts will be eyeing their third win on the bounce under Solskjaer.