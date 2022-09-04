Man Utd vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Red Devils against the Gunners on TV in the UK and U.S.

Manchester United welcome rivals Arsenal to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday and Erik ten Hag will be hoping his side can carry on their recent form. However, it will be a tough assignment against a resurgent Gunners, who have finally found their groove under Mikel Arteta.

The Red Devils have recovered from an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 campaign to string together three successive victories, including a morale-boosting triumph against Liverpool. Arteta's side, meanwhile, come into the game as league leaders, having won all five of their opening fixtures.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Man Utd vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Arsenal Date: September 4, 2022 Kick-off: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event will each have the game between Manchester United and Arsenal in the UK, with Sky Go providing the live streaming service.

Telemundo is broadcasting the game on TV in the U.S. and it can also be streamed live on the Spanish language Telemundo Deportes En Vivo service.

Man Utd squad and team news

New United signing Antony could make his debut for the Red Devils following his £85 million ($99m) transfer from Ajax. The Brazilian is set to join the matchday panel immediately. Anthony Martial is ruled out, however, while Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain fitness concerns, according to Ten Hag.

The situation with Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain, with the legendary attacker starting just one game this season. However, he could be in line for a return to the lineup against Arsenal.

Possible Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Kovar Defenders Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Jones, Williams, Shaw, Lindelof, Martinez, Mengi, Malacia, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Fernandes, Van de Beek, Casemiro, Pellistri, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen Forwards Martial, Ronaldo, Elanga, Rashford, Shoretire, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho

Arsenal squad and team news

Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss the game with a knee problem, while Thomas Partey (thigh) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) will also play no part at Old Trafford. There are also concerns lingering over the availability of Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard, who may need late fitness tests.

Possible Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka; Martinelli, Jesus.