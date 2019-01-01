'Man Utd very lucky to have Pogba' - Smalling hails team-mate who has 'everything'

The Red Devils eased to a 3-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday, with two goals from a World Cup winner helping them to break back into the top four

Paul Pogba has “got everything”, says Chris Smalling, with Manchester United “lucky to have a player like him” as he continues to inspire a push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The World Cup winner helped to lift the Red Devils back into the Champions League spots on his latest outing.

Having delivered an impressive haul of goals and assists since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer succeeded Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, the Frenchman was at his talismanic best once more against Fulham.

Pogba broke the deadlock in a 3-0 win over the Cottagers with a stunning strike from a tight angle, before sealing the three points with a calmly-converted penalty.

Plaudits continue to rain down on a man who had looked out-of-sorts under Mourinho, with Smalling telling MUTV of the 25-year-old’s latest showing: “He’s got everything hasn’t he!

“I think he’s showcasing that and the reason we’re on this run of form we are is down to Paul, a lot of it.

“He’s not just scoring goals, he’s assisting goals and he’s controlling the game as well. We’re very lucky to have a player like him on our team.”

Victory at Craven Cottage was a 10th for United in an 11-game unbeaten run Solskjaer.

Confidence is flowing through the squad once more, with Anthony Martial’s Cristiano Ronaldo-esque solo effort on Saturday further highlighting how the shackles have been shaken by the Red Devils.

Smalling said of another France international who has enjoyed a welcome return to form over recent weeks: “Especially at the start of the game, we wanted to isolate Anthony against the full-back.

“After the joy he was getting after the first 10 minutes, we just wanted to feed him as soon as and now you can see the quality that he has got.”

With Pogba and Martial inspiring United to a comfortable win on the road, they are now back into the top four for the first time since the opening weekend.

The intention is to stay there, but nobody at Old Trafford is getting carried away just yet as Solskjaer’s side are about to hit a testing run of games.

They have, however, bridged an 11-point gap to clamber above those who appeared to be edging out of sight at one stage and are determined to revel in the success being enjoyed at present.

“We all knew the task that we had and we all thought it would be tough,” Smalling said of a remarkable surge under an interim boss.

Article continues below

“We’ve still got a lot to do but the fact that we have been able to get those points and catch up so quickly is full credit to the squad and how we’ve been playing. Now we’re in fourth it is ours to lose.”

United are back in action on Tuesday when they play host to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter.

They will then take on Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup before welcoming arch-rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford for a crunch Premier League clash.