Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday

With seven defeats in nine matches, desperately need to bring an end to their worst run in 57 years, and with coming to Old Trafford on Sunday they face one of their direct rivals in the scramble for a place next season.

Between , , Chelsea and United, the teams sitting in positions three to six have combined for just one draw and five defeats in their last six games, meaning that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side remain in with an outside chance of making the top four despite their dreadful run of form,

But, after conceding nine goals in their last three matches against , and , United will need to improve dramatically if they are to make the most of their rivals' slip-ups.

Man Utd Injuries

Ander Herrera is expected to be back in the squad after coming through a number of days of training without any adverse reactions to his hamstring injury.

Phil Jones is a doubt having been withdrawn at half-time against , while it would be a surprise if Antonio were to play for United again following his latest injury. Eric Bailly hasn't played since March due to a knock picked up on international duty and is unlikely to feature on Sunday.

Man Utd Suspensions

United have no outstanding suspension concerns due to the FA's late-season amnesty on yellow cards for any players with fewer than 15 bookings.

Man Utd Potential Starting Line-Up

Solskjaer could again make changes following the defeat to Manchester City. Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera could both return, while Romelu Lukaku may be considered in attack. There is also likely to be a change of defensive shape after an eighth game without a win when using a back three this season in the Manchester derby.

Chelsea Team News

Callum Hudson-Odoi had surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the 2-2 draw with at Stamford Bridge on Monday, and he could be ruled out for as long as six months.

Willian missed the match with a thigh problem and is expected to return on Sunday, while N'Golo Kante was substituted at half-time with a back complaint that he is hoping to recover from in time for United.



Antonio Rudiger has been out for almost two weeks with a knee issue, but the hope is that he can be ready to face Solskjaer's side. Marcos Alonso and Ethan Ampadu have also not been training with the squad of late, but they currently have a fringe status within the squad and would have been unlikely to start anyway.

Opta Match Facts

Man Utd have won their last two Premier League home games against Chelsea – they’ve not beaten the Blues in three top-flight games in a row at Old Trafford since January 1957 under manager Sir Matt Busby.

Chelsea have won more Premier League games against Manchester United than any other side have in the competition (18).

Man Utd have won three of their last six meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (D1 L2), having failed to win any of the previous 12 against them (D5 L7).

Manchester United have lost three games against London sides in the Premier League this season (vs Tottenham, West Ham and Arsenal). They last lost against more different London sides in a single top-flight campaign back in 1989-90 (Arsenal, Charlton, Chelsea, and Tottenham).

Chelsea have lost their last six Premier League away games against fellow ‘big six’ sides, including all four this season by an aggregate score of 1-13. Indeed, they’re winless in eight such games (D2 L6) since beating Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley in August 2017.

Anthony Martial scored twice in the reverse fixture against Chelsea this season. The only Man Utd players to score home and away Premier League goals against the Blues in the same season are Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 and Eric Cantona in 1992-93.

Gonzalo Higuain’s four goals for Chelsea this season have been against teams currently in the bottom six. He’s played five games and 323 minutes against the top six sides in all competitions for the Blues, managing just one shot on target in those games.

Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 10 of Chelsea’s 23 Premier League away league goals this season (5 goals, 5 assists), double that of any other player at the club (Ross Barkley 5).

Chelsea’s six Premier League wins at Old Trafford have come under six different managers (Hoddle, Gullit, Ranieri, Mourinho, Ancelotti, Benitez), with five of those victories being the manager’s first such game at the ground with the Blues.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 4:30pm BST (11:30am ET) on Sunday, and will be shown live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States, and on various channels around the world.