Man Utd target Maguire warned he must be patient ahead of potential Old Trafford switch

The former Foxes defender believes a man with much still to learn should bide his time before making the jump to an elite Premier League club

Harry Maguire was been warned that leaving Leicester for would be “live or die”, with Roberth Huth calling on the 26-year-old to gain more experience before making a move.

With another transfer window approaching, fresh rumours regarding a possible switch to Old Trafford for an England international centre-half have surfaced.

Premier League title winner Huth is not surprised by that and concedes that the Foxes’ hand may be forced by a big-money bid, but he feels the timing is all wrong for a defender on a steep learning curve.

He told the Daily Star of the Maguire speculation: “If you’re Leicester and you’re getting that money offered, it’s a tough one to say no to.

“I’d like to see him at Leicester, but Manchester United is difficult to turn down - both financially and with the potential to win stuff.

“With [Brendan Rodgers], for the next couple of years, I think the club is only going to go one way.

“Winning the title is not on the cards, but I’d say to him play another 100 games for Leicester.

“Become a proper, proper centre-back with games under your belt and everyone knows you’re the big dog in town.

“When you then move to a big club, it becomes a lot easier.”

Huth knows all about life at the top, having spent four years at and earned 19 caps for , and he believes Maguire should be waiting at least another couple of seasons before looking to join an elite side.

He added on a player who only committed to a new five-year contract in September 2018: “If he does move to a bigger club - a top six or top four club - then ultimately it's a live or die moment.

“Mistakes don’t really happen at the top teams. You do have mistakes, obviously, but they’re very limited.

“You look at Virgil van Dijk and he’s a monster of a player who just doesn’t make mistakes.

“Look at the guys from . 36 out of 38 games they perform, they’re like an 8 each week. They don’t give goals away.

“At Leicester, you can give a few goals away and it won’t be as scrutinised as at a top team.

“That’s my argument. If he goes to Man Utd - or any other top team - and makes a mistake then it gets highlighted quicker.

“That can then hinder your performance and willingness to learn from mistakes.

“At Leicester they’re going to go: ‘OK let’s learn from it.’

“Just get another 60 or 100 games for Leicester where you can iron out a couple of positional things or stuff that could potentially go wrong. Iron it out completely.

“Then, when you’re 28, you’ve got four or five years to play at a top, top club.”