'Man Utd should be winning titles' - Young furious at latest barren season

The Red Devils will have to settle for the Europa League in 2019-20, and their failure to make the top competition rankles with their captain

Ashley Young described 's failure to qualify for the as a "massive blow", but insisted their effort at could not be questioned.

Sixth-placed United drew 1-1 at Huddersfield on Sunday and cannot now finish in the Premier League's top four, with Isaac Mbenza's breakaway goal doing the damage and cancelling out Scott McTominay's early opener.

The result caps a miserable season for United, who have slumped again after an initial upturn in form following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival in place of Jose Mourinho.

Captain Young acknowledged that missing out on Champions League football next season is hard for United to take, even if they would rather have loftier ambitions.

"It's a massive blow for a club like Manchester United," he told Sky Sports.

Six seasons have now come and gone since Sir Alex Ferguson lifted United's last Premier League title in his final campaign at the helm, with the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho all failing to challenge at the top in their subsequent tenures.

Single triumphs in the , and mark the sole additions to United's trophy cabinet in the last six years, a record Young recognises is not good enough for a club of their stature.

"I've said all along that when you're talking about a club like Man United fighting for top four, that's not what we want to be talking about. We should be talking about higher up, winning trophies, winning titles, and I think that's the disappointment," he added.

"Ole and the staff will be prepared over the summer, ready to go for next season."

Article continues below

However, despite mounting criticism regarding the United players, Young insists their attitude was right against Huddersfield.

"I can't fault the effort and the attitude. We applied ourselves - especially in the first 20 minutes when it was all us," he said. "It's tough to take their goal.

"We knew we needed other people to help us, but we need to help ourselves and we haven't done that today. It's a disappointment."