'Man Utd need to spend £250m this summer' - Neville wants cash splashed on five stars

The former Red Devils defender is looking for the Old Trafford board to sanction sizeable investment in proven talent during the next transfer window

will need to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a £250 million ($325m) transfer war chest if he is to push the club back into contention for the title, says Gary Neville.

The Norwegian has worked wonders with the squad he inherited from Jose Mourinho, with 14 victories collected from 17 games across all competitions.

and prizes continue to be chased down, with it possible that major silverware will be secured by an interim coach now expected to be appointed on a permanent basis.

Neville, though, believes that sizeable investment will be required at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, with as many as five proven performers needed to bolster the ranks.

The former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports: “Ole's doing an incredible job, but he needs to set the foundations and the rules with the guy he's speaking to for his job now.

“He needs £200m-£250m. They still need three defenders, they still need a midfielder, they still need a striker.

“They need five players - that's going to cost £250m for the quality Manchester United needs.

“Manchester United's target is to catch and - not sit there in fourth place with and .”

Neville added on Solskjaer and discussions regarding an extended stay in the United hot seat: “My view is, there is still a lot of work to do and he's now got to be tough. The only way you can be tough in the job is on your way in - once you're there, they've got you.

“Be tough on your contract, the terms of the contract, who you want around you and the money you want them to give you.

“I'm sure the club have always been supportive the last few years, I'm not saying they're not going to be, but he needs to know what he's going to get to be successful.

Article continues below

“Because next season, in November, he'll need the best players he can possibly get to compete with the teams they are trying to chase.”

For now, a top-four finish represents the height of United’s Premier League ambition.

A standing inside the Champions League places is being enjoyed at present, but the Red Devils’ claims to a lofty finish are set to be given another stern test on Sunday when they take on Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.