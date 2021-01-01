'Man Utd must sell Pogba now if they want money' - Brother of Red Devils star warns he'll walk away for free

The Frenchman's older sibling has added fuel to rumours that the World Cup winner is approaching the final stages of his Old Trafford career

Paul Pogba's brother has warned Manchester United that they need to look at selling him now if they want to earn a transfer fee, claiming that he will be willing to leave on a free transfer.

The Frenchman has constantly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, having been outspoken about his ambitions to take in a new challenge abroad at some point.

Back in October 2020, the 27-year-old revealed that playing for Real Madrid has been a long-held "dream" for him, and United's decision to trigger the one-year extension option in his contract did little to curtail speculation over his future.

Mino Raiola, who serves as the World Cup winner's agent, then dropped a huge bombshell before the Red Devils Champions League group stage decider against RB Leipzig in December, claiming his client's career in Manchester was "over".

However, Pogba has knuckled down behind the scenes to rediscover his best form since then, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side emerge as genuine Premier League title contenders.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Pogba said of his current situation at the Theatre of Dreams: "I am on contract, I am here, I am enjoying myself.

"Everybody knows that I have one year left, I'm going to speak with the club and see what's going on.

"For now, my objective, my goal is to win something. That's all I'm thinking about is to win."

Mathias Pogba, who plays for Racing Murcia in Spain, has confirmed that his brother is content in his current surroundings, but also claims he has not seen any hints that he will commit to the club beyond the expiration of his current deal in 2022.

"He is happy. He is improving his game," The United star's brother told El Chiringuito.

"He has a year left on his contract. I don't know [if he will stay until then]. I can't help you right now.

Article continues below

"The only thing I can say is if United want money, they have to sell him now. That's the only thing I can say. If not, he'll go for free.

"I haven't heard anything about him renewing his contract."

Pogba was left on the bench as the Red Devils thrashed Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, but could return to Solskjaer's line up when they face Everton at the same venue this weekend.