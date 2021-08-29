Man Utd make English football history with 28-game unbeaten away run

The Red Devils saw off Wolves to post a new best mark for games on the road in the top-flight, surpassing the record of Arsenal's 'Invincibles'

Manchester United made history when they beat Wolves 1-0 on Sunday, setting a new English football record for consecutive away matches unbeaten.

Mason Greenwood struck in the 80th minute to secure the three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

The Red Devils remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season, collecting seven points across their first three matches.

What record did Man Utd break?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have not lost any of their last 28 away games in the Premier League.

28 - Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League away games (W18 D10), establishing a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/v7fWyjwpO0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021

That is the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history.

During that time, United have won 18 and drawn 10 matches.

Solskjaer reaches a century

Sunday's clash was Solskjaer's 100th match in charge of United in the Premier League.

United have won 53 matches in the league so far under the Norwegian and there is only one Red Devils coach who has won more in his first 100 top-flight matches - Ernest Mangnall, who coached the club from 1903 to 1912 and won 54 of his first 100 games in charge.

What next for Man Utd?

Due to the upcoming international fixtures, United are not in action again until September 11.

They will take on Newcastle at home before turning their attention to the first match of the Champions League group stage against Young Boys on September 14.

