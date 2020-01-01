Man Utd loanee banned for six games after alleged biting incident

The young stopper denied violent conduct, but the Football Association has announced he has received a significant ban

's on-loan goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara has been banned for six matches following an alleged biting incident during Burton Albion's draw with Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old, who is on a season-long loan with League One side Burton, clashed with Peterborough forward Sammie Szmodics at a corner, with an image appearing to show O'Hara biting his opponent's arm.

O'Hara was charged by the Football Association (FA) and despite denying his behaviour amounted to violent and/or improper conduct, a commission found him guilty of the charge and handed him the suspension along with a £2,500 fine.

A statement from the FA read: "An independent regulatory commission has suspended Kieran O'Hara for six matches with immediate effect and fined him £2,500 for a breach of FA Rule E3.

"The Burton Albion FC goalkeeper denied that his behaviour during the 44th minute of an EFL League One fixture against Peterborough United FC on Saturday 29 February 2020 amounted to violent and/or improper conduct but the charge was subsequently found proven.

"The independent regulatory commission's written reasons will be published in due course."

O'Hara is yet to feature for United's first team but has played twice for the at international level.

He joined the Red Devils as a 16-year-old in 2012 after making the move from his local club Urmston Town.

The Manchester-born stopper has joined a swag of clubs on loan including Trafford, AFC Fylde, Morecambe, Stockport County, Macclesfield Town and Burton Albion.

O'Hara has two caps for the Republic of Ireland - who he qualifiers for through his paternal grandparents.

His senior debut came as a substitute in a friendly against Bulgaria in September last year and made his first start two months later against New Zealand in another non-competitive match.

Manchester United already have a wealth of goalkeepers on their books with David De Gea the current number one and international Sergio Romero as his back-up.

They also have former stopper Lee Grant on their books, while Dean Henderson is starring on loan at Premier League high flyers and Joel Pereira is on a temporary move at Hearts.