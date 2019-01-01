Man Utd goalkeeper Henderson worried 'every day' about loan return to Sheffield United

The shot-stopper always wanted a Blades return but signing a new contract at Manchester United delayed the deal

loanee goalkeeper Dean Henderson has confessed he was worried he might not return to the club he helped win promotion to the Premier League last season.

Henderson spent the early part of the summer trying to negotiate a new contract at parent club , and that delayed his arrival in Yorkshire ahead of the Blades' return to ’s elite.

His manager at Bramall Lane Chris Wilder always thought Henderson would return but the 22-year-old admitted to daily worries he wouldn’t make it back to the team.

“Every single day,” Henderson said, when asked at a press conference if he was concerned he’d be left in limbo.

“I was always worried, even though I made it clear I wanted it to happen. Everyone wanted it to happen, no one more so than me. But I was getting nervous about things, yes.

“The longer things went on it was only natural I got concerned. But now it’s sorted, I’m so relieved. I’m delighted to come back, everybody knows and can see that.”

Henderson played 46 games for the Blades in the second tier of English football last season, keeping 21 clean sheets and winning the Golden Glove as the club climbed back in to the Premier League after a 12-year absence.

His performances caught the eye at Old Trafford, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the hierarchy in Manchester were eager to extend his contract beyond its expiration at the end of next season.

He signed a new three-year deal with the Red Devils on July 26 and was immediately sent to Sheffield on a deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

At the time he signed his new deal he said a season in the top flight would be "hugely beneficial" in his development, a sentiment he reiterated after playing in a pre-season friendly against Barnsley just 24 hours after rejoining the team.

“To represent Sheffield United up there is going to be an honour,” the England Under-21 international added.

“From my point of view, it suits everyone for me to come back here and I can’t wait to get started properly.”

Sheffield United make their long-awaited Premier League return with a game against Bournemouth on August 10.