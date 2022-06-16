Man Utd fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Red Devils will look to put their worst league season behind them, starting at home to Brighton

The Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United begins in earnest on August 7, 2022, when the Red Devils welcome Brighton to Old Trafford for their opening Premier League game of the 2022-23 season.

A trip to Brentford follows, with an intriguing North-west derby in store against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Matchday three.

GOAL brings you Manchester United's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Man Utd Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
07/08/202214:00Manchester United v Brighton
13/08/202215:00Brentford v Manchester United
20/08/202215:00Manchester United v Liverpool
27/08/202215:00Southampton v Manchester United
30/08/202219:45Leicester City v Manchester United
03/09/202215:00Manchester United v Arsenal
10/09/202215:00Crystal Palace v Manchester United
17/09/202215:00Manchester United v Leeds United
01/10/202215:00Manchester City v Manchester United
08/10/202215:00Everton v Manchester United
15/10/202215:00Manchester United v Newcastle United
19/10/202220:00Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
22/10/202215:00Chelsea v Manchester United
29/10/202215:00Manchester United v West Ham United
05/11/202215:00Aston Villa v Manchester United
12/11/202215:00Fulham v Manchester United
26/12/202215:00Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
31/12/202215:00Wolverhampton v Manchester United
02/01/202315:00Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
14/01/202315:00Manchester United v Manchester City
21/01/202315:00Arsenal v Manchester United
04/02/202315:00Manchester United v Crystal Palace
11/02/202315:00Leeds United v Manchester United
18/02/202315:00Manchester United v Leicester City
25/02/202315:00Manchester United v Brentford
04/03/202315:00Liverpool v Manchester United
11/03/202315:00Manchester United v Southampton
18/03/202315:00Brighton v Manchester United
01/04/202315:00Newcastle United v Manchester United
08/04/202315:00Manchester United v Everton
15/04/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
22/04/202315:00Manchester United v Chelsea
25/04/202319:45Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
29/04/202315:00Manchester United v Aston Villa
06/05/202315:00West Ham United v Manchester United
13/05/202315:00Manchester United v Wolverhampton
20/05/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
28/05/202316:00Manchester United v Fulham

When do Man Utd play Man City in 2022-23?

The first Manchester derby of the 2022-23 season takes place on Saturday, October 1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Ten Hag's first taste of an Old Trafford derby, meanwhile, will be played on Saturday, January 14.

City won both derbies in 2021-22, so United will no doubt be out for revenge and local bragging rights when the matches come around.

When do Man Utd play Liverpool in 2022-23?

Liverpool had their way with Manchester United in 2021-22, beating the Red Devils by an aggregate score of 9-0 across their two Premier League fixtures.

United will get an early chance for revenge when they host the Merseysiders at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in what is just the third game of the new season.

The return game at Anfield falls on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

When do Man Utd play Arsenal?

September 3, 2022 will see Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford. The Gunners will then welcome Ten Hag's men to the Emirates on January 21, 2023.

Man Utd tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Man Utd Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Red Devils matches are in high demand, with a waiting list in place for season tickets, while fans are advised to purchase a club membership in advance of attempting to buy tickets for individual games.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Manchester United games on the official club website.