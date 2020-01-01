Man Utd expecting Rojo return as Solskjaer keeps door open for Argentine defender

The Red Devils have sanctioned a loan move for the 29-year-old, as he heads back to Estudiantes, but he remains under contract in England until 2021

Marcos Rojo still has a future at , says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Red Devils ready to welcome the defender back once a loan spell at Estudiantes comes to a close.

The Red Devils have sanctioned a return to his homeland for the Argentina international.

Rojo is set to see out the season back where it all began for him, with the 29-year-old in need of regular time after seeing injuries and competition for places drop him down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Many of the same faces will still be at the Theatre of Dreams when he returns, with it yet to be determined what the future holds for Chris Smalling, but United have no plans at this stage to sanction a permanent departure.

Instead, Solskjaer is looking to wipe the slate clean for a versatile performer who has taken in 122 appearances for the Red Devils to date and is tied to a contract through to 2021.

He said of Rojo: “Marcos is a lovely lad, he's got the fire in his belly, he's a winner and he wasn't getting enough football here.

“It was important for him to start playing. He wants to come back a fitter and better player, hopefully having played well for Estudiantes and helped Seba [Veron] and his club, and gone to the Copa America. So that was something we just had to do.”

Solskjaer will happily find a place for Rojo in his plans if he does want to remain in Manchester, with his presence among the away fans for a semi-final derby date with City at the Etihad Stadium showing how much the club means to the South American.

“He was in the away end against City, he was there at ,” added Solskjaer.

“He's such a passionate guy and he wants to support this team.”

Before heading through the exits, Rojo had taken in just nine appearances for United this season.

The last of those came back in November, with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire nailing down centre-half berths while Brandon Williams has emerged as competition for Luke Shaw at left-back.