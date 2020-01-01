Man Utd defender Lindelof opens up on catching thief that tried to rob his elderly aunt

The Swedish centre-back didn't think twice when he saw someone try to steal from his beloved relative

defender Victor Lindelof has opened up about how he came to apprehend a thief that attempted to steal a bag belonging to his 90-year-old aunty.

While staying in the Swedish town of Vasteras, Lindelof saw his elderly relative have her bag snatched by a would-be robber on a bicycle late last month.

Rather than stand idly by in shock, however, the 26-year-old sprung into action as he successfully chased down the thief and held him in place until police arrived.

While Lindelof's actions sound like something straight out of a movie, the man himself downplayed his involvement, stressing it was a natural instinct to get justice for his helpless aunt.

"I did not think much. I just wanted to help my aunt get her bag back," Lindelof told Sport Bladet.

"Everything went very fast. I did not think much. I just wanted to help my aunt get her bag back and what she had in it. It was nothing more than that, I just wanted to help."

Unsurprisingly, Lindelof's aunty was very thankful for her nephew's actions and told local media she plans on inviting him to lunch in appreciation.

As it stands no meal has been arranged with the coronavirus pandemic making any close contact with the elderly aunty difficult.

"I have not had any contact with her, unfortunately. I think it was my brother who showed me that she did an interview and invited me over for lunch," Lindelof said.

"We will see if it can happen before I go back, but it will probably be a little difficult during corona times."

's national team manager Janne Andersson also recently praised Lindelof for his actions as the duo prepare to unite for Nations League games against and .

"It is downright evil to rob 90-year-old ladies, but if that happens now, it is good that there are guys like Victor with civil courage, high morals and a lot of emotions," Andersson said.

"Victor is a sensitive guy so when he sees this I understand that he reacts as he did. Fantastically well done.

"I have not talked to him, but I will pat him as much as you can in these times when we meet on Monday. More such civil courage in more people would be good for society."