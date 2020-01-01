Man Utd boss Solskjaer salutes Henderson after vital late save in club debut

With his side up one goal, the England international came up with a big stop late in Tuesday's Carabao Cup match against Luton Town

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was happy with Dean Henderson's performance on his debut, as the goalkeeper made a vital late save in Tuesday's win over Luton Town.

Juan Mata gave United the lead in the tie with a first-half penalty, but the Championship side had a big chance to level the game late.

Henderson made a key stop from a Tom Lockyer header at the back post, before late goals from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood sealed a 3-0 win for the visitors.

More teams

Having watched the Man Utd academy product make his debut for the club, Solskjaer told MUTV that he was impressed with the 23-year-old's performance.

“Yeah, you could see it happening, you could see it being set up for the big lad at the back stick and he made a save, Dean," Solskjaer said.

"I'm very pleased with his performance both when he had to make the save and also how he voiced the team. And when he's got the ball at his feet he's always comfortable.”

Solskjaer was also happy to see two of his side's biggest attacking stars get on the scoresheet after being introduced late in the game.

“It's great for them to get minutes as well but also goals," the Norwegian added. "I think the first one [scored by Rashford], I like that goal because the ball goes forward and it goes quick. It's not perfect but Mason gets hold of it, leaves it for Marcus and you can see that he's composed in his finishing.

"And Mason, you see his chance there, he can go inside, he can go outside, he had one other one before when he went with his right, now he went with his left. Of course, it's great for them to get off the mark.”

In a post on Twitter after the game, Henderson said that he had been dreaming his entire life about making his debut for United.

Article continues below

"I dreamt about this my whole life!! Unbelievable feeling to make my debut for the club I love!! Clean sheet and a win to top it off!!!" the goalkeeper wrote.

After starring on loan for last season, Henderson returned to Old Trafford and signed a new contract to keep him at Manchester United until June 2025.

The international is expected to push David de Gea for minutes this season with the international having struggled to find his best form last season.